One Palestinian refuee killed in West Bank

According to the witnesses, 16-year-old was killed while trying to enter Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.

AA | 31.05.2019 - 14:56..
A Palestinian teenager was killed Friday and another injured by Israeli army troops in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

A Palestinian medical source at a hospital in the West Bank city of Beit Jala said that two young Palestinians had been brought to the hospital after having been shot by Israeli soldiers.

One of them died shortly after arrival, the source told Anadolu Agency, adding that the second was currently in stable condition.

The same source identified the slain Palestinian as 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith from the Fawwar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency earlier that the two youths had been shot while trying to cross the separation barrier between Bethlehem and Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli authorities have banned Palestinian men under 40 from entering Jerusalem on Fridays during Ramadan unless they have special permits.

