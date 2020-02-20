taraftar değil haberciyiz
One person dies in every 4 minutes in coronavirus outbrea

The death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,128.

AA | 20.02.2020 - 10:16..
The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,128 the country’s National Health Commission said Thursday.

114 DEAD IN LAST 24 HOURS

The commission said there are 11,864 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, while more than 126,000 people are currently under medical care.

More than 16,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

One person dies in every 4 minutes in coronavirus outbrea

According to the latest reports, 114 people have died in the past 24 hours.

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the coronavirus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

One person dies in every 4 minutes in coronavirus outbrea

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

