taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3625
Euro
6.1117
Altın
1240.22
Borsa
92574.2
Gram Altın
213.386

OPEC decisions aren't shaped by Twitter: Russia

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says oil industry looks at supply and demand, market to make decisions.

AA | 06.12.2018 - 17:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The OPEC oil bloc does not make its decisions based on "politicians’ appeals on Twitter," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Rebuffing Wednesday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump urging OPEC countries to maintain high oil production but lower prices, Novak said the group’s members make decisions based on the market situation, the balance between oil supply and demand, and available reserves.

OPEC decisions aren't shaped by Twitter: Russia

"In the first place we are focusing on the industry’s objective index," he said.

He also said negotiations on gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine would be held in January.

His remarks come amid an OPEC meeting in Vienna with countries expected to recommend production cuts.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
HDP’li eski vekil Sırrı Süreyya Önder tutuklandı

HDP’li eski vekil Sırrı Süreyya Önder tutuklandı

216
AK Parti'nin Ağrı adayı: Savcı Sayan

AK Parti'nin Ağrı adayı: Savcı Sayan

198
6 ilde 90 bin sayaç okunamıyor

6 ilde 90 bin sayaç okunamıyor

269
Allah'a küfreden öğretmen tutuklandı

Allah'a küfreden öğretmen tutuklandı

379
Başkan Erdoğan'dan partilerin plastik bayrak asmasına tepki

Başkan Erdoğan'dan partilerin plastik bayrak asmasına tepki

276
Danıştay TSK'da başörtüsü serbestisine devam dedi

Danıştay TSK'da başörtüsü serbestisine devam dedi

158
Danıştay Savcısı: TSK'da başını örtmek laiklik ilkesine aykırı

Danıştay Savcısı: TSK'da başını örtmek laiklik ilkesine aykırı

389
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir