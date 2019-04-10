taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6872
Euro
6.4172
Altın
1303.565
Borsa
97620.85
Gram Altın
238.48

Russia is open to deliver more S-400 to Turkey

His statement came after Turkey indicated it could order more S-400 systems from Russia in case of US refusal to supply Ankara with Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

AA | 10.04.2019 - 14:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russia is open to the delivery of more S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"THIS IS AN ABSOLUTELY NORMAL PROCESS"

"Russia is open, Russia has the appropriate capabilities, technological competence and, of course, Russia is looking for opportunities to expand this military-technical cooperation. This is an absolutely normal process," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow.

Russia is open to deliver more S-400 to Turkey

Washington has balked at Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400, and last week suspended delivery of parts and services for F-35 fighter jets.

Russia is open to deliver more S-400 to Turkey

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and would expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

Russia is open to deliver more S-400 to Turkey

Turkey has responded that it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

647
Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

135
Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

669
ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

397
Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

530
Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

52
İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

203
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir