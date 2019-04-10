Russia is open to deliver more S-400 to Turkey

Russia is open to the delivery of more S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"THIS IS AN ABSOLUTELY NORMAL PROCESS"

"Russia is open, Russia has the appropriate capabilities, technological competence and, of course, Russia is looking for opportunities to expand this military-technical cooperation. This is an absolutely normal process," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow.

Washington has balked at Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400, and last week suspended delivery of parts and services for F-35 fighter jets.

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and would expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey has responded that it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.