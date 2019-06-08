taraftar değil haberciyiz
'Operation Claw' continues in northern Iraq

According to Turkish National Defense Ministry, several terror forces neutralized in Turkey’s Operation Claw in 13 days.

AA | 08.06.2019 - 14:48..
At least 43 PKK terrorists were neutralized in 'Operation Claw' since May 27, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Saturday on Twitter.

A total of 74 shelters and 53 mines used by PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region were also destroyed, according to the ministry.

OPERATION CLAW

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on May 27.

Authorities often use the word “neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

