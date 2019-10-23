taraftar değil haberciyiz
Operation Peace Spring is a milestone, Turkish FM says

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the world’s two biggest powers agreed on the legitimacy of Turkey’s Syria operation.

AA | 23.10.2019 - 13:03..
Turkey’s anti-terror efforts in Syria defeated the establishment of a terror state in the war-weary country, Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"A MILESTONE IN SYRIA'S FUTURE"

"Turkey's efforts have prevented establishment of a terror state in northern Syria," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk.

Addressing Turkey’s recent counter-terrorism push in northern Syria, Çavuşoğlu called Operation Peace Spring "a milestone in Syria's future." "World's two biggest powers accept legitimacy of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria," Çavuşoğlu said referring to the US and Russia.

YPG/PKK terrorists will be retreated 30 kilometers [18 miles] south of Turkish border in Syria, including the northeastern Qamishli city, Cavusoglu added.

