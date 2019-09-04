taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.689
Euro
6.2503
Altın
1537.52
Borsa
98826.11
Gram Altın
283.305

Opponents seize control of parliament to avert no-deal Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered defeat in Parliament on Tuesday on no-deal Brexit vote.

REUTERS | 04.09.2019 - 09:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

BORIS WAS DEFEATED

The government was defeated by 328 to 301 on a motion put forward by opposition parties and rebel lawmakers in Johnson’s party - who had been warned they would be kicked out of the Conservative Party if they defied the government.

Opponents seize control of parliament to avert no-deal Brexit

On Wednesday they will seek to pass a law forcing Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit - for a third time - until Jan. 31 unless he has a deal approved by parliament beforehand on the terms and manner of the exit.

Opponents seize control of parliament to avert no-deal Brexit

It puts Johnson in a similar bind to that faced by his predecessor Theresa May, who failed three times to get the backing of lawmakers for the Withdrawal Agreement that she had negotiated with the EU. Johnson took over from her six weeks ago with a promise that his more robust approach would force a better deal out of the EU that would satisfy parliament.

Opponents seize control of parliament to avert no-deal Brexit

The 21 Conservative rebels who now face expulsion from the party include Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, and two former finance ministers - Philip Hammond and Kenneth Clarke.

Opponents seize control of parliament to avert no-deal Brexit

“I don’t want an election, but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop negotiations and compel another pointless delay to Brexit, potentially for years, then that would be the only way to resolve this,” Johnson told parliament after the vote. “I can confirm that we are tonight tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

212
Brexit oylamasının kazananı muhalefet oldu

Brexit oylamasının kazananı muhalefet oldu

26
Almanya’da ırkçılar, Türk kökenli askere saldırdı

Almanya’da ırkçılar, Türk kökenli askere saldırdı

45
Havadan trafik denetimlerinde ceza yağdı

Havadan trafik denetimlerinde ceza yağdı

80
Walmart'tan silah satışına sınırlama

Walmart'tan silah satışına sınırlama

10
Kendisini, eski eşini ve oğlunu eve kilitledi

Kendisini, eski eşini ve oğlunu eve kilitledi

35
ABD'de kurşun geçirmez çantalar rağbet görüyor

ABD'de kurşun geçirmez çantalar rağbet görüyor

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir