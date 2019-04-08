Opposition candidate Mansur Yavaş becomes new Ankara mayor

Ankara's newly elected mayor received his certificate of election on Monday from Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK).

CERTIFICATE OF ELECTION

Mansur Yavaş of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was elected mayor of Ankara metropolitan municipality on March 31 local elections in Turkey.

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party had contested the results, however, Yavaş was still ahead after the vote recount.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in the local elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.