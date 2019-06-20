taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7379
Euro
6.4961
Altın
1382.75
Borsa
95228.47
Gram Altın
254.994

Opposition is pushing the transition to democracy in Sudan

According to the report, talks between Sudan's military rulers and opposition on the transition to democracy failed to produce any results.

AA | 20.06.2019 - 12:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A growing gap between Sudan's military rulers and the opposition is complicating the country's transition to democracy and undermining hopes for stability and a better future among civilians.

"CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE"

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment ousted the long-serving President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The army established a Transitional Military Council (TMC), which has pledged to hold fresh presidential election after a two-year "transitional period". The TMC has engaged in talks with the opposition-led Freedom and Change Coalition (FCC) about the handover of power to a civilian government, but the talks failed to produce any results.

Opposition is pushing the transition to democracy in Sudan

The situation escalated when government forces forcibly dispersed a two-month sit-in calling for the handover of power to a civilian administration in Khartoum, killing more than 100 protestors.

The opposition responded by staging a nationwide "civil disobedience" campaign to pile pressure on the military rulers to hand over power to civilians.

The TMC hit back by cancelling all previous agreements with the opposition and suspending all talks with them.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

Mehmet Metiner'in Ekrem İmamoğlu gafı

255
Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

Genelkurmay çatı davasında karar

190
Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

Merkel bağımsız bir Kürt devleti kurulmasına karşı

209
Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

Kılıçdaroğlu, 'Yargı önünü kesebilir' sözüne cevap verdi

356
Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

Darbeci İlhan Talu hakkında karar

102
Bakan Soylu'dan Suriyeliler değerlendirmesi

Bakan Soylu'dan Suriyeliler değerlendirmesi

822
Fenerbahçe: Bilet fiyatlarını enflasyon ve kur artırdı

Fenerbahçe: Bilet fiyatlarını enflasyon ve kur artırdı

161
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir