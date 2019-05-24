Opposition leader calls for election in UK

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday Theresa May was right to resign as prime minister and whoever replaced her as leader of the Conservative Party must call an election.

"HE CANNOT GOVERN"

“She has now accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit and is unable to improve people’s lives or deal with their most pressing needs. Parliament is deadlocked and the Conservatives offer no solutions to the other major challenges facing our country."