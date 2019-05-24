taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0704
Euro
6.7941
Altın
1281.41
Borsa
85743.13
Gram Altın
250.67

Opposition leader calls for election in UK

In a statement released after May announced her resignation, Jeremy Corbyn said that she has accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern.

REUTERS | 24.05.2019 - 13:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday Theresa May was right to resign as prime minister and whoever replaced her as leader of the Conservative Party must call an election.

"HE CANNOT GOVERN"

“She has now accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said in a statement.

Opposition leader calls for election in UK

“The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit and is unable to improve people’s lives or deal with their most pressing needs. Parliament is deadlocked and the Conservatives offer no solutions to the other major challenges facing our country."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

434
İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

91
CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

292
İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

43
MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

372
Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

98
Deutsche Bank'ın hisseleri çakıldı

Deutsche Bank'ın hisseleri çakıldı

184
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir