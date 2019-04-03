taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62835
Euro
6.32975
Altın
1291.735
Borsa
94219.34
Gram Altın
233.72

Opposition leader to meet May to break Brexit deadlock

Jeremy Corbyn last night said he would press for Britain to remain in a customs union and protect workers' rights as he agreed to talks with Theresa May to break the Brexit deadlock.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 11:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prime Minister Theresa May will not set preconditions when she begins talks aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, her Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said.

"WE ARE NOT SETTING PRECONDITIONS BUT NOR IS IT A BLANK CHEQUE"

May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with Corbyn, a last-ditch attempt to break an impasse over Britain’s departure that enraged many in her party.

Opposition leader to meet May to break Brexit deadlock

“We are not setting preconditions but nor is it a blank cheque,” Barclay told BBC radio. “What we are saying is let’s sit down, in the national interest, businesses up and down the country are saying we need to end this uncertainty, we need to respect the referendum result,” Barclay said.

The minister added that he did not personally think a customs union was desirable.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

232
Pentagon: Türk pilotlar eğitime devam ediyor

Pentagon: Türk pilotlar eğitime devam ediyor

67
Nisan ayı Meclis için yoğun geçecek

Nisan ayı Meclis için yoğun geçecek

137
Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

257
YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

169
Elazığ'ın tek kadın ve en genç muhtarı

Elazığ'ın tek kadın ve en genç muhtarı

67
Kılıçdaroğlu partilileri uyardı

Kılıçdaroğlu partilileri uyardı

197
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir