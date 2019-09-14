taraftar değil haberciyiz
Osama Bin Laden's son killed in US operation

Hamza bin Laden was designated a global terrorist by the US in January 2017, prohibiting US individuals from conducting transactions with him.

14.09.2019
Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was killed in a US counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, President Donald Trump confirmed Saturday.

"The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qa'ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," Trump said in a statement.

TRUMP DID NOT DISCLOSE THE TIMING OF THE OPERATION

The junior bin Laden had been gaining popularity in his father's al-Qaeda terrorist network.

In early August, NBC News broke the story, citing three anonymous government officials who would not specify where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the U.S. had any role in his death. But The New York Times later reported that the U.S. had a role in his death, although what form it took remains unclear.

"Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups," said the statement.

Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 in a covert operation carried out in Abbottabad, Pakistan at a compound where he was holed up.  Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York's Twin Towers as well as the attack that day on the Pentagon.

