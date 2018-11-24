taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2844
Euro
5.989
Altın
1223.11
Borsa
93003.27
Gram Altın
207.853

'Ottoman was the last power ensuring peace in the Middle East'

An analysis published in Israeli Haaretz newspaper said that since the time Ottoman Empire has collapsed, no peace was able to be established in the area.

Haber Merkezi | 24.11.2018 - 15:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
'Ottoman was the last power ensuring peace in the Middle East'

Haaretz, one of the most important newspapers of Israel, published an article praises Ottoman Empire.

It was mentioned that the national minorities who remained imprisoned in hostile nation-states were shown tolerance, especially in the Ottoman Empire.

"OTTOMAN EMPIRE SUCCEEDED ENSURING PEACE"

“Only the empires facilitated national minorities’existence,” it said. “The attempt to create ethnically homogeneous states gave rise to some of the greatest disasters in the last century. The cultural diversity that existed in the imperial metropolises was erased and has never been restored. The national conflicts did not end after World War II. The disintegration of the multinational empires kicked off an endless series of wars, among them those in the Middle East.

But multinational empires, including that of the Ottomans, have lots of positive aspects. Ottoman Empire was the last power that succeeded in ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Parti'nin belediye başkan adayları

AK Parti'nin belediye başkan adayları

211
BAE ve Suudi Arabistan prensleri alem yaptı

BAE ve Suudi Arabistan prensleri alem yaptı

307
Askerden HDP'li vekile: Sen benim vekilim değilsin

Askerden HDP'li vekile: Sen benim vekilim değilsin

260
AK Parti'de aday heyecanı

AK Parti'de aday heyecanı

236
Ali Dürüst istifa etti

Ali Dürüst istifa etti

222
Cumhur İttifakı'nın kuruluşuyla CHP'nin kaybedeceği iller

Cumhur İttifakı'nın kuruluşuyla CHP'nin kaybedeceği iller

97
MHP 3 büyükşehirde aday çıkarmayacak

MHP 3 büyükşehirde aday çıkarmayacak

496
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir