Our allies’ dialogue with PKK terrorists unacceptable, Turkish FM says

Turkish foreign minister Friday criticized Turkish’s allies for dealing with a YPG/PKK ringleader sought with a red notice.

SOME US POLITICIANS SEE HIM AS LEGITIMATE POLITICAL LEADER

"Our allies' dialogue with a terrorist [YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani] wanted with a red notice is unacceptable," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey views Sahin as a terrorist chieftain linked to the PKK group whose Syrian branch is the YPG.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Director of Communications, Friday criticized the U.S. politicians for viewing the YPG/PKK ringleader as if he was a legitimate political figure.