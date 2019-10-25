taraftar değil haberciyiz
Our allies’ dialogue with PKK terrorists unacceptable, Turkish FM says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to the press in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday over PKK ringleader.

AA | 25.10.2019 - 13:25..
Turkish foreign minister Friday criticized Turkish’s allies for dealing with a YPG/PKK ringleader sought with a red notice.

SOME US POLITICIANS SEE HIM AS LEGITIMATE POLITICAL LEADER

"Our allies' dialogue with a terrorist [YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani] wanted with a red notice is unacceptable," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey views Sahin as a terrorist chieftain linked to the PKK group whose Syrian branch is the YPG.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Director of Communications, Friday criticized the U.S. politicians for viewing the YPG/PKK ringleader as if he was a legitimate political figure.

