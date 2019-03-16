taraftar değil haberciyiz
Our gun laws will change, says New Zealand PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday morning that "our gun laws will change" following the mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques that left 49 people dead.

Haber Merkezi | 16.03.2019 - 08:48
The day after 49 were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand in the worst terror attack in the nation's history, the country's prime minister vowed to strengthen the country's gun laws.

THE TERRORIST HAS THE GUN LICENSE

"There were five guns used by the primary perpetrator," she said at a news conference in Wellington. "There were two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns. The offender was in possession of a gun license. I'm advised this was acquired in November of 2017. A lever-action firearm was also found."

Our gun laws will change, says New Zealand PM

She said the suspect, identified as Brenton Tarrant, obtained a gun license in November 2017 and began purchasing guns legally in December 2017.

Our gun laws will change, says New Zealand PM

"While work is being done as to the chain of events that lead to both the holding of this gun license and the possession of these weapons, I can tell you one thing right now. Our gun laws will change." Ardern said.

