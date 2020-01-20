taraftar değil haberciyiz
Over 50,000 affected by volcano eruption in Philippines

The people affected from the volcano are from Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna provinces, the news agency said.

AA | 20.01.2020 - 10:06..
The Taal Volcano, one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, has affected more than 50,000 people, local media reported on Monday.

RESIDENTS ARE STILL FLEEING FROM THE REGION

A total of 50,599 families or 203,763 people in three provinces have so far been affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), it said about 26,767 families or 104,377 individuals have been shifted to 408 evacuation centers that were established by local authorities.

Other 17,391 families or 69,755 persons are aided outside, the news agency added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have declared a state of calamity in the affected provinces of Batangas and Cavite as the residents are still fleeing the region amid a continuing threat of the hazardous eruption of Taal Volcano.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Prince Harry: We had no other option but to end royal role
Under the arrangement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.
At least 114 injured in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019.
Haftar violates ceasefire truce following Berlin summit
Participants in Berlin conference on Libya had called for the demobilization of all Libyan armed groups on Sunday.
Civilians flee Idlib de-escalation zone
Around 27,000 civilians have fled their homes falling inside the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the last three days due to attacks of regime and its allies.
