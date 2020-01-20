Over 50,000 affected by volcano eruption in Philippines

The Taal Volcano, one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, has affected more than 50,000 people, local media reported on Monday.

RESIDENTS ARE STILL FLEEING FROM THE REGION

A total of 50,599 families or 203,763 people in three provinces have so far been affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), it said about 26,767 families or 104,377 individuals have been shifted to 408 evacuation centers that were established by local authorities.

Other 17,391 families or 69,755 persons are aided outside, the news agency added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have declared a state of calamity in the affected provinces of Batangas and Cavite as the residents are still fleeing the region amid a continuing threat of the hazardous eruption of Taal Volcano.