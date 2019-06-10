taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7814
Euro
6.5387
Altın
1328.98
Borsa
94208.22
Gram Altın
246.821

Overnight attack killed at leats 100 civilians in Africa’s village

Nearly a hundred people were killed in an attack in the village in central Mali inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group.

REUTERS | 10.06.2019 - 15:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The attack took place in the ethnic Dogon village of Sobane, in Mali’s central Mopti region, where Dogon hunters and members of the largely nomadic Fulani ethnic group have repeatedly clashed in recent months.

AT LEAST HUNDRED PEOPLE KILLED

About 100 people were killed during an overnight attack on an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali, a local mayor told Reuters on Monday.

Overnight attack killed at leats 100 civilians in Africa’s village

Fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including an attack on a village in March in which over 150 Dogon were killed by gunmen, one of the worst acts of violence in the West African country’s recent history.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

Nevşin Mengü: A Milli Takım kurallara uymalı

580
Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

361
İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

277
Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu ortak yayına çıkıyor

351
Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

459
Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

763
İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

543
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir