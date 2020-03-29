taraftar değil haberciyiz
Oxford University begins enrolling for coronavirus vaccine trial

Scientists from the University of Oxford have opened up their coronavirus vaccines for clinical trial recruitments as part of a rapid vaccine response to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS | 29.03.2020 - 10:08..
Oxford scientists are enrolling the first volunteers to test a UK coronavirus vaccine, in a dramatic acceleration of the typical pace of drug development.

THE TRIAL WILL RECRUIT UP TO 510 HEALTHY ADULTS

The trial, a collaboration between the university's Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group clinical teams, will recruit up to 510 volunteers, who will receive either the coronavirus vaccine or a control injection for comparison.

Prof Adrian Hill, the director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, said: “Vaccines are being designed from scratch and progressed at an unprecedented rate. The upcoming trial will be critical for assessing the feasibility of vaccination against Covid-19 and could lead to early deployment.”

The Oxford team previously worked on a rapid vaccine response during the Ebola outbreak in west Africa in 2014. Hill said coronavirus had posed an “even greater challenge”.

