taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.98
Euro
7.5059
Altın
1729.88
Borsa
98576
Gram Altın
387.727
Bitcoin
52644.69

Oxford University begins human trials

Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et
Oxford University begins human trials

Oxford University begins human trials

A team at Britain’s Oxford University dosed the first volunteers in a trial of their vaccine - called “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19” - while Italy’s ReiThera, Germany’s Leukocare and Belgium’s Univercells said they were working together on another potential shot and aimed to start trials in a few months.

THE TRIAL WILL BE CARRIED OUT ON HEALTHY ADULTS

The Oxford scientists said last week that large-scale production capacity was being put in place to make millions of doses of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 shot, even before trials show whether it is effective.

Oxford University begins human trials WATCH

They said on Thursday that the main focus of initial tests is “to find out if this vaccine is going to work against coronavirus, if it won’t cause unacceptable side effects and if it induces good immune responses”.

In its first phase, the trial will be carried out on healthy adults between the age of 18 to 55. Once the safety is ascertained, it will be extended to elder people including that of Black and Asian minority ethnic (BAME) groups, including Indians.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis
French PresidentMacron said loans would be counter-productive, only serving to pile yet more debt on the worst-hit states.
Trump suggests injecting disinfectants as cure for corona
The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team said that she had never heard of using such methods as treatment.
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 190,000
According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus cases worldwide hit 2.7 million.
US House passes bill to supply aid to small businesses
The new measure meant to bolster US economy badly-hobbled by coronavirus crisis, aid hospitals in midst of pandemic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
257
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
318
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
31
ABD'deki yaşlı bakımevlerinde koronavirüs dramı
ABD'deki yaşlı bakımevlerinde koronavirüs dramı
87
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
60
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
103
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir