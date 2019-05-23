taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1288
Euro
6.8416
Altın
1277.1
Borsa
84429.2
Gram Altın
251.933

Turkey’s paid military service will be permanent

Ruling AK Party official says military service period to be reduced to 6 months with a bill introduced in parliament.

AA | 23.05.2019 - 13:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's ruling party on Thursday introduced a bill in the parliament which will reduce the period of military service from 12 months to 6 months and make permanent the paid military service for those who can afford it.

"THE NEW PERIOD WILL BE REDUCED TO 6 MONTHS"

"According to the bill on new military service, the military service period will be reduced to 6 months, and the paid military service will be made permanent," Mehmet Mus, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s deputy group chair, told reporters in the parliament.

Turkey’s paid military service will be permanent

The Turkish citizens will be required to undergo one-month military training and they will be exempted from the rest of the five months of service by paying 31,000 Turkish liras ($5,024), according to the draft of the bill.

The bill is expected to be debated in the General Assembly next week after it goes through the Planning and Budget Commission.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tecavüzcüsünü öldüren Nevin Yıldırım'ın cezası onandı

Tecavüzcüsünü öldüren Nevin Yıldırım'ın cezası onandı

551
Turabi Çamkıran 750 bin dolarlık ödülün sahibi oldu

Turabi Çamkıran 750 bin dolarlık ödülün sahibi oldu

139
Bedellide yaş 20 oldu

Bedellide yaş 20 oldu

269
İVME Finansman Paketi açıkladı

İVME Finansman Paketi açıkladı

474
Ümit Özat'ın oruç isyanı

Ümit Özat'ın oruç isyanı

296
EYT'liler 26 Mayıs'ta Yenikapı'da toplanacak

EYT'liler 26 Mayıs'ta Yenikapı'da toplanacak

208
Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

50
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir