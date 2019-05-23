taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1387
Euro
6.854
Altın
1276.13
Borsa
84264.74
Gram Altın
251.847

Pakistan calls for peace with India

Pakistan has signaled a willingness to open peace talks with India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears set to return to power in New Delhi.

REUTERS | 23.05.2019 - 11:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

On Wednesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi spoke briefly with his Indian counterpart at the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

“We never speak bitterly, we want to live like good neighbors and settle our outstanding issues through talks,” he said following the meeting. The remark follows months of tension between the long-time rivals, which came close to war in February over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both sides have claimed since independence from Britain in 1947.

INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

Following a suicide attack in Kashmir that killed 40 members of an Indian paramilitary police force in February, Indian jets launched a raid inside Pakistan, striking what New Delhi said was a training camp of Jaish-e Mohammed, the radical group that claimed the Kashmir attack.

Pakistan calls for peace with India

In response, Pakistan conducted a retaliatory strike of its own and jets from the two countries fought a dogfight in the skies over Kashmir during which an Indian pilot was shot down and captured.

Pakistan calls for peace with India

Amid international pressure to end the conflict, Pakistan returned the pilot and there were no further strikes but tensions remained high, with regular exchanges of artillery fire from both sides in Kashmir. Pakistan has also kept part of its airspace closed to international air traffic, disrupting flights to India and other parts of the region.

Pakistan calls for peace with India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly offered to start talks with India to resolve the Kashmir issue, and officials have said that they hoped the process could start once the election is concluded. Khan himself said last month he believed there was more prospect of peace talks with Indian if Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tecavüzcüsünü öldüren Nevin Yıldırım'ın cezası onandı

Tecavüzcüsünü öldüren Nevin Yıldırım'ın cezası onandı

388
Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

45
İran lideri Hamaney nükleer anlaşmaya inanmıyordum dedi

İran lideri Hamaney nükleer anlaşmaya inanmıyordum dedi

32
Saadet Lideri Karamollaoğlu: S-400 tavrını doğru buluyorum

Saadet Lideri Karamollaoğlu: S-400 tavrını doğru buluyorum

135
Ümit Özat'ın oruç isyanı

Ümit Özat'ın oruç isyanı

242
İngiltere'ye bin kişilik cami açıldı

İngiltere'ye bin kişilik cami açıldı

89
İVME Finansman Paketi açıklanıyor

İVME Finansman Paketi açıklanıyor

228
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir