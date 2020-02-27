Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases

Pakistan confirmed its first coronavirus cases Wednesday as Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said two patients were confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

PATIENT HAS RECENTLY VISITED IRAN

“There is no need to panic. Everything is under control,” said Mirza, who added that standard procedure was applied to the patients.

Mirza said one patient is a 22-year-old male who recently visited Iran. He did not comment on the other patient.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded global alarms, with China, the epicenter of an outbreak, reporting around 2,700 deaths and health experts grappling to find a cure.

GEORGIA

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on Wednesday.

The minister of health and social affairs, Ekaterine Tikaradze, announced that a Georgian national who returned from Iran via Azerbaijan on Tuesday had contracted the COVID-19 virus. Urging calm, Tikaradze said border staff who inspected the infected man at the border gate were also taken to the hospital for medical check.