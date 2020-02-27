taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1632
Euro
6.7288
Altın
1651.79
Borsa
115171.27
Gram Altın
326.812
Bitcoin
54343.1

Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases

Covid-19 is believed to have entered Georgia from neighboring Iran while two 2 patients confirmed to be infected in Pakistan.

AA | 27.02.2020 - 08:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Pakistan confirmed its first coronavirus cases Wednesday as Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said two patients were confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

PATIENT HAS RECENTLY VISITED IRAN

“There is no need to panic. Everything is under control,” said Mirza, who added that standard procedure was applied to the patients.

Mirza said one patient is a 22-year-old male who recently visited Iran. He did not comment on the other patient.

Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded global alarms, with China, the epicenter of an outbreak, reporting around 2,700 deaths and health experts grappling to find a cure.

GEORGIA

Georgia confirmed its first coronavirus case on Wednesday.

Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases

The minister of health and social affairs, Ekaterine Tikaradze, announced that a Georgian national who returned from Iran via Azerbaijan on Tuesday had contracted the COVID-19 virus. Urging calm, Tikaradze said border staff who inspected the infected man at the border gate were also taken to the hospital for medical check.

Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russian attacks continue hitting civilians in Syria's Idl
Local sources reported that Russian warplanes and regime forces target Syrian villages in the de-escalation zone, killed four civilians.
23 killed in riots in New Delhi
According to the local sources, Muslim residents in Mustafabad started to leave their homes fearing further clashes.
Coronavirus fear spreads across Europe
At least four major European countries have announced their first coronavirus cases.
Greece confirms first coronavirus case
Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
683
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
75
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
7
İstanbul Adalet Sarayı'nda el konulan suç eşyaları
İstanbul Adalet Sarayı'nda el konulan suç eşyaları
21
ABD denizaltısının dış kaplaması ilk görevinde döküldü
ABD denizaltısının dış kaplaması ilk görevinde döküldü
26
SMO Serakib'i ele geçirdi
SMO Serakib'i ele geçirdi
28
Türkiye'de geçen yılın evlenme ve boşanma istatistikleri
Türkiye'de geçen yılın evlenme ve boşanma istatistikleri
94
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir