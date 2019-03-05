taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pakistan stops Indian submarine near its territorial wate

Tension escalated after India last week launched an airstrike inside Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by downing two Indian fighter jets.

Haber Merkezi | 05.03.2019 - 15:41..
Pakistan's navy says it spotted and warned an Indian submarine approaching its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea not to attempt an incursion.

SUBMARINE WAS DETERRED

The navy said in a statement Tuesday that the Indian submarine wasn't targeted, "keeping in view Pakistan's policy of peace" under which Islamabad wants to de-escalate tensions with New Delhi.

A spokesman for the Pak Navy said it was the second occasion since 2016 when it has detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters.

Pakistan stops Indian submarine near its territorial wate

The navy also released video of the submarine with the grainy black and white footage showing only what appeared to be a periscope above water. The timestamp on the video clip shows it began at 8.35 pm on Monday.

"The Submarine was detected and localized in Pakistan’s maritime zone on 04 March 19. The submarine could have been easily engaged and destroyed had it not been Pakistan’s policy to exercise restraint in the face of Indian aggression and to give peace a chance to prevail," said the statement.

