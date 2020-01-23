taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9229
Euro
6.5712
Altın
1554.07
Borsa
122901.16
Gram Altın
296.081
Bitcoin
49937.06

Pakistani army tests ballistic missile amid tensions

This was part of a military drill aimed at training the troops for combat, the military statement said.

AA | 23.01.2020 - 12:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi can carry all types of warheads up to 290 kilometers, says army.

Pakistan's army on Thursday said it had successfully tested a ballistic missile Ghaznavi amid heightened tensions with arch-rival India.

THE MOVE CAME AFTER RISING TENSIONS BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND INDIA

Named after the 11th-century Afghan king, the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers, according to a statement from the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three services chiefs "congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement," the statement concluded.

Pakistani army tests ballistic missile amid tensions

The fresh flare-up in already heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals was sparked by New Delhi’s scrapping of the longstanding special rights of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

India and Pakistan both hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have attacked two wars over Kashmir.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Bernie Sanders’ popularity climbs in presidential race
Sanders and Bloomberg have increased their level of support in each of the last three polls starting in mid-December, while support for Biden, Warren and Buttigieg has remained flat.
China quarantines city amid coronavirus outbreak
With the coronavirus raising alarm across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.
Deadly storm hits Spain’s Mediterranean coast
Since Gloria hit Spain on Monday, the school has been canceled for thousands of students and travel has been complicated due to the various airports, trains and road closures.
Unions shut down France’s biggest hydroelectric site
Workers protesting the government's planned overhaul of the pension system closed down the facility on Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'li Günaydın, canlı yayında Ahmet Hakan'ı kızdırdı

CHP'li Günaydın, canlı yayında Ahmet Hakan'ı kızdırdı

217
Ankara'da art arda depremler

Ankara'da art arda depremler

124
Virüsün çıktığı Vuhan kenti karantinaya alınıyor

Virüsün çıktığı Vuhan kenti karantinaya alınıyor

227
CIA'nın işkence yöntemlerinin mimarı: Ahlaki görevimdi

CIA'nın işkence yöntemlerinin mimarı: Ahlaki görevimdi

56
Çin'de ortaya çıkan virüste şüpheli: Yarasalar

Çin'de ortaya çıkan virüste şüpheli: Yarasalar

380
Lübnan'da kabineye kadın bakanlar katıldı

Lübnan'da kabineye kadın bakanlar katıldı

65
Makyajsız İrem Sak

Makyajsız İrem Sak

77
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir