Palestine celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Palestinians in Jerusalem perform Eid prayers converging on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

AA | 05.06.2019 - 13:34..
Muslims in east Jerusalem celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, a three-day festival that follows the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

MUSLIMS ALL OVER THE WORLD ATTENDED THE PRAYER

Some 120,000 Muslims converged on the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque -- which for Muslims represents the world's third holiest site -- to perform Eid prayers.

Palestine celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Also, Muslims in Malaysia, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Uzbekistan, Iran and Azerbaijan attended Eid al-Fitr prayers on the first day of the holy festival in their respective countries.

