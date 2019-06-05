Palestine celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in east Jerusalem celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, a three-day festival that follows the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

MUSLIMS ALL OVER THE WORLD ATTENDED THE PRAYER

Some 120,000 Muslims converged on the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque -- which for Muslims represents the world's third holiest site -- to perform Eid prayers.

Also, Muslims in Malaysia, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Uzbekistan, Iran and Azerbaijan attended Eid al-Fitr prayers on the first day of the holy festival in their respective countries.