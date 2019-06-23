taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8224
Euro
6.6214
Altın
1399.5
Borsa
94022.28
Gram Altın
262.045

Palestine slams economic part of US peace plan

Palestinian officials dismiss US’ $50bn investment proposal, saying political solution must be found first.

REUTERS | 23.06.2019 - 16:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Trump’s son-in-law has revealed a proposal to create a $50bn global investment fund for the Palestinians and neighbouring Arab states, designed to be the economic engine of the long-awaited US Middle East peace plan.

"WE DO NOT DEAL WITH ANY ECONOMIC SOLUTION"

The plan was posted on the White House website on Saturday, two days before a US-led workshop in Bahrain where the economic portion of the so-called "deal of the century" is set to be discussed.

Palestine slams economic part of US peace plan

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday rejected the economic plan and the US peace effort, which is led by President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner. "The economic situation should not be discussed before the political one," Abbas said on Saturday. "As long as there is no political solution, we do not deal with any economic solution."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

233
İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

421
Abdullah Gül oyunu kullandı

Abdullah Gül oyunu kullandı

243
Sezen Aksu’nun geçersiz oy paniği

Sezen Aksu’nun geçersiz oy paniği

197
Ali Koç'un transfer listesi

Ali Koç'un transfer listesi

69
Oy kullanan ünlüler

Oy kullanan ünlüler

79
Aleyna Tilki'nin yeni sevgilisi

Aleyna Tilki'nin yeni sevgilisi

60
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir