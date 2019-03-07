taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4367
Euro
6.15295
Altın
1284.81
Borsa
103452.85
Gram Altın
224.294

Palestinian dies of wounds sustained during Gaza rallies

More than 250 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 09:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Palestinian child succumbed to injuries sustained Wednesday while taking part in anti-occupation rallies east of Gaza. “Seyfeddin Abu Zeid, 15, has died of injuries suffered Wednesday at the hands of Israeli occupation forces,” Gaza’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

MORE THAN 250 PALESTINIANS HAVE BEEN MARTYRED

More than 250 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire and thousands more injured since Gazans began staging weekly protests at points along the border between Gaza and Israel in March of last year.

Palestinian dies of wounds sustained during Gaza rallies

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

Palestinian dies of wounds sustained during Gaza rallies

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
M.United zoru başardı çeyrek finale yükseldi

M.United zoru başardı çeyrek finale yükseldi

12
Konya'da bir mahalle savaş alanına döndü

Konya'da bir mahalle savaş alanına döndü

33
Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

134
ABD yeni teklifle masada

ABD yeni teklifle masada

73
Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

39
Nijeryalı kadınlar Rusya'da fuhuş bataklığına düştü

Nijeryalı kadınlar Rusya'da fuhuş bataklığına düştü

12
120 ile giden Tesla'da uyudu

120 ile giden Tesla'da uyudu

29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir