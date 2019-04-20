Palestinian injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

A Palestinian man was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Israeli soldiers shot the man at the Zaatara military checkpoint, to south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The ministry said the injured Palestinian was in a serious condition. It remains unclear why the soldiers opened fire on the Palestinian. The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Similar incidents took place in the West Bank in the past with the Israeli military citing stabbing attempts by Palestinians as a reason for opening fire.