taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8096
Euro
6.5419
Altın
1275.8
Borsa
96861.42
Gram Altın
238.358

Palestinian injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

The Israeli army shot Palestinian man at a military checkpoint in northern West Bank.

AA | 20.04.2019 - 18:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Palestinian man was seriously injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the health ministry.

ONE INJURED

In a statement, the ministry said Israeli soldiers shot the man at the Zaatara military checkpoint, to south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The ministry said the injured Palestinian was in a serious condition. It remains unclear why the soldiers opened fire on the Palestinian. The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Palestinian injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Similar incidents took place in the West Bank in the past with the Israeli military citing stabbing attempts by Palestinians as a reason for opening fire.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hakkari'de askeri üs bölgesine saldırı: Şehit ve yaralılar var

Hakkari'de askeri üs bölgesine saldırı: Şehit ve yaralılar var

558
Mersin'de bankaları dolandıran çete yakalandı

Mersin'de bankaları dolandıran çete yakalandı

138
Hakkari şehitlerinin kimlikleri açıklandı

Hakkari şehitlerinin kimlikleri açıklandı

410
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Mansur Yavaş'a heykel talimatı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Mansur Yavaş'a heykel talimatı

556
Burcu Çetinkaya açılma kararını eleştirenlere cevap verdi

Burcu Çetinkaya açılma kararını eleştirenlere cevap verdi

329
Şehitlerin baba ocağına ateş düştü

Şehitlerin baba ocağına ateş düştü

465
Komünist Fatih Maçoğlu'na Dersim tepkisi

Komünist Fatih Maçoğlu'na Dersim tepkisi

222
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir