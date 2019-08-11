taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4914
Euro
6.1542
Altın
1497.37
Borsa
99405.03
Gram Altın
264.4

Palestinian President condemns Israeli settlement

Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday said that Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands are going to disappear into the dustbin of history.

Haber Merkezi | 11.08.2019 - 10:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Jalazon refugee camp, which is located opposite to Israeli Beit El settlement, at the northern entrance of Ramallah city, ahead of the Eid al-Adha.

"THEY WILL ALL BE GONE"

"The Palestinian people will remain steadfast, resilient and struggling on its land," Abbas said. "It is unimportant that Israelis declare houses here and settlements there, they will all be gone, they will be on the dustbins of the history," he added.

Palestinian President condemns Israeli settlement

Israeli settlement activity is considered one of the thorniest issues that hindered the peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis. It continues to be one of the main issues of disagreement since the stop of the peace talks in 2014.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

118
Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

60
Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

103
Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

62
Fenerbahçe, Cumhuriyet Kupası'nda ikinci oldu

Fenerbahçe, Cumhuriyet Kupası'nda ikinci oldu

193
Vicente Luque, Mike Perry'nin burnunu kırdı

Vicente Luque, Mike Perry'nin burnunu kırdı

44
Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir