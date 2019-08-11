Palestinian President condemns Israeli settlement

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Jalazon refugee camp, which is located opposite to Israeli Beit El settlement, at the northern entrance of Ramallah city, ahead of the Eid al-Adha.

"THEY WILL ALL BE GONE"

"The Palestinian people will remain steadfast, resilient and struggling on its land," Abbas said. "It is unimportant that Israelis declare houses here and settlements there, they will all be gone, they will be on the dustbins of the history," he added.

Israeli settlement activity is considered one of the thorniest issues that hindered the peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis. It continues to be one of the main issues of disagreement since the stop of the peace talks in 2014.