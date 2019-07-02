Palestinians mourn over youths killed by Israel

People mourn over the dead body of Palestinian youth Mohammad Samir, 20, who was shot with live ammunition in the heart and the chest by Israeli forces on Thursday, on the protests in the al-Issawiya neighborhood, during his funeral ceremony in East Jerusalem on July 01, 2019.

SOME 20 OTHERS WERE WOUNDED AFTER BEING SHOT

Thousands of Palestinians on Monday evening mourned a 20-year-old Palestinian who was martyred last week by Israeli forces during a peaceful protest in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian demonstration began by carrying the body of Mohamed Samir from his house in al-Issawiya, amid chants slamming the “Israeli crime.”





Earlier Monday, Samir’s family received his body from Israeli police. Samir was shot with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces last Thursday during peaceful protests in the al-Issawiya neighborhood.

The protesters were demonstrating against escalating attacks by Israeli police against their neighborhood in recent weeks.

Samir’s killing led to violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli forces, which left three Palestinians wounded by Israeli police forces on Friday.