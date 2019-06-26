Panama earthquake: 6.3-magnitude quake hits Costa Rica

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on the border between Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

IT ORIGINALLY PUT THE MAGNITUDE AT 6.4

The epicenter was 44 km (27 miles) west of the city of David in Panama at a shallow 14.2 km (9 miles), it said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Northern Panama is relatively sparsely populated and frequently hit by earthquakes. Last month, a 6.1-magnitude quake with an epicentre near David damaged some property and injured at least two people.