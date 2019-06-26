taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7849
Euro
6.5739
Altın
1405.27
Borsa
95421.05
Gram Altın
261.924

Panama earthquake: 6.3-magnitude quake hits Costa Rica

It’s been reported that the epicenter of quake at a shallow depth of 14km.

REUTERS | 26.06.2019 - 09:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on the border between Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

IT ORIGINALLY PUT THE MAGNITUDE AT 6.4

The epicenter was 44 km (27 miles) west of the city of David in Panama at a shallow 14.2 km (9 miles), it said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Panama earthquake: 6.3-magnitude quake hits Costa Rica

Northern Panama is relatively sparsely populated and frequently hit by earthquakes. Last month, a 6.1-magnitude quake with an epicentre near David damaged some property and injured at least two people.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

417
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

280
Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

107
Game of Thrones'un yeni dizisinden ilk fotoğraf

Game of Thrones'un yeni dizisinden ilk fotoğraf

25
Askerlik kanunu Resmi Gazete'de

Askerlik kanunu Resmi Gazete'de

35
Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

115
Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

39
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir