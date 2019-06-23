Pandaal collapses in India: 14 dead

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a pandaal collapsed in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

14 DEAD

At around 4.30 pm, the incident happened at Rani Bhatiyani temple in Barmer around 500 km from Jaipur where several people had gathered for listening to Ram Katha (story of Ram).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the Barmer tent collapse incident. PM Modi said, “Collapse of a Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate.”

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by district administration.