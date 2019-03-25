taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.633
Euro
6.37135
Altın
1315.61
Borsa
99835.31
Gram Altın
237.981

Parliament sacks governor over ferry accident

Parliament also calls for completion of the probe of last week's accident and compensation for the families of the victims.

AA | 25.03.2019 - 09:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iraq’s Parliament on Sunday approved a request by the prime minister to sack the governor of the northern Nineveh province, Nofal al-Akoub, and his two deputies over last week’s ferry incident on the Tigris River that killed 103 people.

COMPENSATION FOR THE FAMILIES F THE VICTIMS

Parliament also called for the completion of investigations of the accident to determine was at fault and compensation for the families of the victims. After visiting the scene of the accident, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced three days of national mourning.

Parliament sacks governor over ferry accident

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday that nine people had been detained over the deadly accident. Earlier this month, an Iraqi parliamentary committee had called for al-Akoub’s suspension over corruption claims.

Parliament sacks governor over ferry accident

Civil defense teams in Nineveh are still trying to recover bodies from the accident, in which only 55 people survived out of nearly 200 passengers, according to security and medical sources. Local residents have blamed the accident on overcrowding, saying the ill-fated ferryboat had only a 50-passenger capacity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

37
Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

52
Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

135
Yeni İpek Yolu için İtalya ile Çin arasında mutabakat

Yeni İpek Yolu için İtalya ile Çin arasında mutabakat

20
NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

62
Erzurum'a bahar gelmiyor

Erzurum'a bahar gelmiyor

26
Galatasaray Lisesi öğrencilerine dışarı çıkma yasağı

Galatasaray Lisesi öğrencilerine dışarı çıkma yasağı

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir