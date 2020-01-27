Passenger plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan

A plane operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana crashed in the country’s central Ghazni province, senior Afghan officials said on Monday.

"PLANE CAUGHT FIRE DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS"

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, said: -"A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time."

The state-owned airlines plane was reportedly carrying 83 people and reportedly when it crashed 15 kilometres from the centre of Deh Yak district of Ghazni.

The flight was between Kabul to Herat in the north-west.