taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.1802
Euro
5.8901
Altın
1221.36
Borsa
94969.08
Gram Altın
203.329

Patriarchate in Istanbul recognized independence of Ukrainian church

Ukrainian Orthodox Church's split from Moscow has been approved by the Istanbul Fener Greek Patriarchate after years of heated debates between Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev.

REUTERS | 30.11.2018 - 15:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday Ukraine was on the cusp of securing its own independent church, snapping centuries-old ties to a Russian clergy that Kiev accuses of meddling in its affairs.

"A historic decision has been made to set up an autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Poroshenko said Thursday.

UKRANIAN CHURCH’S REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENCE WAS APPROVED

In a statement by the church, it’s been said that the Holy and Sacred Synod drafted the Ukrainian Church's Constitutional Charter. The decision was made during a meeting held at the Fener Greek Patriarchate in Istanbul, a bishop said.

Patriarchate in Istanbul recognized independence of Ukrainian church

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

"The text of the Tomos to grant the Ukrainian church independence has been approved." The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Istanbul said it had drafted a charter for an independent church in Ukraine, a step toward cutting centuries-old ties with the Russian Orthodox Church that Kiev says is essential to stop meddling by Moscow.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yalova'da deprem

Yalova'da deprem

241
Başkan Erdoğan'la tanışmak isteyen Arjantinli kadın

Başkan Erdoğan'la tanışmak isteyen Arjantinli kadın

70
2019'da zam oranları belli oldu

2019'da zam oranları belli oldu

451
Şenol Güneş: İyi niyetli olunca Allah da yardım ediyor

Şenol Güneş: İyi niyetli olunca Allah da yardım ediyor

51
TSK’da Ardışık Arama Sistemi kullanan 300 kişi bulundu

TSK’da Ardışık Arama Sistemi kullanan 300 kişi bulundu

31
Hatay Belediye Başkanı Suriyelilerin gitmesini istiyor

Hatay Belediye Başkanı Suriyelilerin gitmesini istiyor

392
Bolu Dağı'nda kar

Bolu Dağı'nda kar

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir