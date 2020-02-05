taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pelosi rips up copy of Trump's speech in Congress

As Trump finished his State of the Union speech, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up, tapped her copy of the speech on the desk and then ripped them in half before putting them back down.

REUTERS | 05.02.2020 - 14:38..
Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress

A bitter feud between US President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment drama in a pugnacious 80-minute speech, but the raw wounds from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.

"IT WAS THE COURTEOUS THING TO DO"

Seeing Pelosi, the US House of Representatives speaker, for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, Trump declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a paper copy of his remarks before starting to speak.

Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress WATCH

Despite having not spoken to Trump since their last meeting, Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She avoided citing the customary “high privilege and distinct honor” that usually accompanies the speaker’s introduction of the president to Congress.

Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress

“Members of Congress, the President of the United States” was all she said in introducing Trump.

Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress

When his speech ended, Pelosi stood and tore up her copy of the remarks he had handed her, later telling reporters it was “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”

Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress

Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress

