Pendarovski claims victory in N.Macedonia presidential race

Stevo Pendarovski, the candidate of governing social democrats, declares victory in Sunday's presidential runoff

AA | 06.05.2019 - 11:47..
Speaking at a news conference at the party headquarters in the capital Skopje, Pendarovski, who is a supporter of North Macedonia's name change deal with Greece, said that he will be "everyone's president", adding the Macedonians had decided to "move forward together" in the elections.

PENDAROVSKI WON THE RACE

"I would like to thank all the citizens, Macedonian, Albanian, Turkish, Serbian, Ulah, Roman, Bosniaks, and others who gave me the responsibility to be the president for everyone. I will be the president of everyone," said Pendarovski.

Pendarovski claims victory in N.Macedonia presidential race

"The result of today's elections is proof that we are growing bigger, responsible and we deserve to advance. Our place is NATO, in the European Union," said Zoran Zaev, the leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia.

Sunday's election is the sixth presidential election in the country's modern history, but the first since it made a momentous name change. Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova who won 44,73 percent in the first round of polls conceded defeat. Davkova was the candidate of the main opposition union. She has argued for canceling the country’s name change deal.

