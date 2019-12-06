taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7514
Euro
6.3901
Altın
1475.14
Borsa
108658.98
Gram Altın
272.938
Bitcoin
42615.21

Pentagon chief denies US mulling additional troops to Middle East

According to the US Central Command, there are between 60,000 and 70,000 US soldiers in the Middle East.

AA | 06.12.2019 - 08:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Pentagon on Thursday denied a report claiming the US is considering the deployment of up to 14,000 troops to the Middle East.

STATEMENT CAME AFTER WALL STREET JOURNAL'S CLAIMS

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke earlier in the day to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, telling him “we are not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East at this time.”

The US is constantly assessing the threat situation around the world, said Farah, adding "we adjust our force posture and troop levels based on adversary action and the dynamic security situation."

Pentagon chief denies US mulling additional troops to Middle East


The Pentagon’s statement came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was mulling the expansion of America’s military footprint in the Middle East to counter Iran.

"The deployment could double the number of U.S. military personnel who have been sent to the region since the start of a troop buildup in May," said the Journal, citing US officials.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

521
Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

56
Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

41
Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

49
Fransa'da toplu grev sebebiyle tüm hizmetler aksıyor

Fransa'da toplu grev sebebiyle tüm hizmetler aksıyor

59
Kayseri'de otomobil ile yolcu otobüsü çarpıştı

Kayseri'de otomobil ile yolcu otobüsü çarpıştı

11
Etkili olan kar yağışı Gölcük Tabiat Parkı'nda güzel görüntüler oluşturdu

Etkili olan kar yağışı Gölcük Tabiat Parkı'nda güzel görüntüler oluşturdu

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir