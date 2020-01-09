taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pentagon chief says Iran intended to kill US soldiers

Mike Esper spoke to the press at the Pentagon after meeting with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House of Representatives and Senate.

AA | 09.01.2020 - 14:08..
Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles overnight from three locations inside the country at two Iraqi bases where US soldiers are deployed, but there were no casualties due to the military’s early warning systems, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday.

"ATTACKS WERE NOT RANDOM SHOTS"

“Iran last night sent 16 short-range missiles from three different regions to two bases where the U.S. and coalition soldiers are stationed. Eleven missiles hit the Ain al-Asad base and one hit the Erbil base. Some warehouses, parking and a helicopter were damaged at al-Asad base.” Esper said.

Pentagon chief says Iran intended to kill US soldiers

Four of the missiles malfunctioned and failed to hit their targets, he added. Esper did not answer questions about whether the U.S. and Iraq were informed before the attack. “Based on what I've seen, it was an attack with the intention of causing both structural damage and personnel loss.”

