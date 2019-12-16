Pentagon chief warns Iraq to stop attacks on US bases

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to take steps to prevent bases housing US troops from being shelled, a statement from the premier’s office said.

THE TENSION BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES HAS BEEN RISING

Esper’s call came after a senior US military official warned last week that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting US forces in Iraq were pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation. However, the US military official said intelligence and forensic analyses of the rockets and launchers pointed to Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia groups.

Esper "expressed his concerns over the shelling of some installations and the necessity to take procedures to stop it," a statement from Abdul Mahdi’s office quoted the Pentagon chief as saying during a phone call.

Tension between the United States and Iran has risen as a result of US sanctions that are hitting Tehran hard. The two sides have also traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots and bases hosting US forces.