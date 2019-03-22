taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pentagon spokesman denies Trump’s statements over Daesh defeat

Trump has previously announced the defeat of the terror organization, but sleeper cells of fighters remain in Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 22.03.2019 - 10:12..
The Pentagon's chief spokesman is refusing to say whether the last ISIS stronghold in Syria has fallen a day after  Donald Trump announced the caliphate's demise for the fourth time in as many months.

"WE CONTINUE TO FIGHT AGAINST ISIS"

"Wherever ISIS exists, we will continue to pursue them with our partners and allies in the region," Charles Summers told reporters on Thursday at a Pentagon media event.

When asked if the fight to clear ISIS from Syria's Middle Euphrates River Valley has ended, Summers replied, "We continue to fight against ISIS wherever they may be."

