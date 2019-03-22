Pentagon spokesman denies Trump’s statements over Daesh defeat

The Pentagon's chief spokesman is refusing to say whether the last ISIS stronghold in Syria has fallen a day after Donald Trump announced the caliphate's demise for the fourth time in as many months.

"WE CONTINUE TO FIGHT AGAINST ISIS"

"Wherever ISIS exists, we will continue to pursue them with our partners and allies in the region," Charles Summers told reporters on Thursday at a Pentagon media event.

When asked if the fight to clear ISIS from Syria's Middle Euphrates River Valley has ended, Summers replied, "We continue to fight against ISIS wherever they may be."