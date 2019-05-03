taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pentagon warns on risk of Chinese submarines

Deepening Chinese activities in the Arctic region could pave the way for a strengthened military presence, including the deployment of submarines to act as deterrents against nuclear attack.

REUTERS | 03.05.2019 - 11:09..
The assessment is included in the US military’s annual report to Congress on China’s armed forces and follows Beijing’s publication of its first official Arctic policy white paper in June.

THE NEW PLAN HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

In that paper, China outlined plans to develop shipping lanes opened up by global warming to form a “Polar Silk Road” - building on President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative.

Pentagon warns on risk of Chinese submarines

China, despite being a non-Arctic state, is increasingly active in the polar region and became an observer member of the Arctic Council in 2013.

Pentagon warns on risk of Chinese submarines

That has prompted concerns from Arctic states over Beijing’s long-term strategic objectives, including possible military deployments.

Pentagon warns on risk of Chinese submarines

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend the meeting of the eight-nation Arctic Council in Rovaniemi, Finland, starting on Monday, which comes amid concerns over China’s increased commercial interests in the Arctic.

