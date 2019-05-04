taraftar değil haberciyiz
People take part in independence march in Scotland

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow this afternoon to march in support of Scottish independence.

Haber Merkezi | 04.05.2019 - 17:27..
Thousands of people are marching through Glasgow in support of Scottish independence, BBC reported.

INDEPENDENCE REFERANDUM

The All Under One Banner event, led by a single flag-bearer and a pipe band, left Kelvingrove Park and was following a route west to east through the city centre to a rally at Glasgow Green.

Police Scotland estimated that last year’s event attracted about 35,000 people.

People take part in independence march in Scotland

Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said at the end of April that a second independence referendum should be held by May 2021 if Brexit went ahead, but stopped short of repeating previous calls for the UK government to give her the power to call one.

People take part in independence march in Scotland

All Under One Banner describes itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free" and says it is open to "everyone who desires to live in an independent nation".

