taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8239
Euro
6.4877
Altın
1484.86
Borsa
98002.99
Gram Altın
278.227
Bitcoin
47762.19

Peoples' Democratic Party skips parliament in protest

Turkey’s Peoples' Democratic Party( HDP) MPs no show at parliamentary works after its mayors suspended over suspected terrorist links.

AA | 22.10.2019 - 18:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) has decided to skip parliament's sessions in protest of a government move Tuesday to appoint caretakers to assume the office of mayor in at least four towns in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

THE PROTEST WILL CONTINUE FOR THREE DAYS

"We will not participate in the parliamentary works for three days," Sezai Temelli, HDP co-leader, told his party's lawmakers.

Turkey appointed on Tuesday acting district mayors in Van and Diyarbakir provinces after mayors were suspended over suspected links to terrorism.

Peoples' Democratic Party skips parliament in protest

In Van, District Governor Nuri Mehmetbeyoglu was appointed as the acting mayor of Ercis district after Yildiz Cetin of HDP was arrested as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation, the provincial governorate said.

Cetin is standing trial over the charges of terror group membership and spreading terror propaganda.

Peoples' Democratic Party skips parliament in protest

Later in Diyarbakir, district governors of Kayapinar, Bismil, and Kocakoy were appointed as the acting mayors after Keziban Yilmaz, mayor of Kayapinar, Orhan Ayaz, mayor of Bismil, and Rojda Nazlier, mayor of Kocakoy, -- all from the HDP -- were arrested on Monday as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

514
Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

153
İdo asker oldu

İdo asker oldu

189
Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

152
Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

205
HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

193
Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir