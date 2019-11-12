taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7665
Euro
6.3565
Altın
1453.21
Borsa
104067.11
Gram Altın
269.514
Bitcoin
50442.61

Performers stabbed during a live show in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni man arrested after attacking players at Riyadh Season festival.

REUTERS | 12.11.2019 - 14:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A man stabbed three performers at a live show in Saudi Arabia’s capital and was arrested, state television reported on Monday, adding that the victims were in stable condition.

ATTACKER WAS REPORTED A YEMENI CITIZEN

The incident occurred at King Abdullah Park in central Riyadh, one of several venues hosting a two-month long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has eased social restrictions and promoted entertainment previously banned in the conservative Muslim kingdom, risking a backlash from religious critics.

Performers stabbed during a live show in Saudi Arabia

State news agency SPA described the assailant as a 33-year-old Yemeni resident.

The motivation for the attack was not immediately clear. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis. SPA said the victims, two men and a woman, sustained “superficial wounds” and were stabilized after receiving medical care.

Performers stabbed during a live show in Saudi Arabia WATCH

A video tweeted by state television Al Ekhbariya appeared to show a man in street clothes rushing the stage towards a group of costumed performers and then falling to the ground as someone else chased him.

Another online video showed the scene from another angle, as the assailant tumbled off the stage and the performers fled.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Parti'nin kaybeden adayı Muğla'ya müdür oldu

AK Parti'nin kaybeden adayı Muğla'ya müdür oldu

192
Rize'de anons şakası

Rize'de anons şakası

68
Bursalı genç iPhone'un yazılım açığını buldu

Bursalı genç iPhone'un yazılım açığını buldu

133
İspanya, Süper Kupa'yı Suudi Arabistan'a taşıyor

İspanya, Süper Kupa'yı Suudi Arabistan'a taşıyor

28
Mümtaz Soysal'ın Kürt-Türkmen mübadelesi teklifi

Mümtaz Soysal'ın Kürt-Türkmen mübadelesi teklifi

219
Erdoğan ABD'ye gidiyor

Erdoğan ABD'ye gidiyor

451
Doğu Akdeniz-2019 Davet Tatbikatı'nın ilk günü bitti

Doğu Akdeniz-2019 Davet Tatbikatı'nın ilk günü bitti

29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir