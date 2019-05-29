taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0132
Euro
6.7105
Altın
1283.69
Borsa
87483.79
Gram Altın
248.063

Peskov: No delay in S-400 delivery to Turkey

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says S-400 delivery is to be according to schedule, to be delivered at an earlier date at Ankara's request.

AA | 29.05.2019 - 13:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is going according to the schedule, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"NO DELAY IN THE DELIVERY"

"The delivery will be carried out earlier than originally planned, at the request of the Turkish side," Peskov told reporters in Kazakhstan's capital Nursultan, formerly known as Astana. He added that there would be no delay in the delivery defense hardware.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system that Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger congressional sanctions.

Peskov: No delay in S-400 delivery to Turkey

Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defense systems from the US with no success.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

269
Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

285
Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

211
Uzaydan görülen AK Parti amblemli havuz

Uzaydan görülen AK Parti amblemli havuz

250
Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

108
Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

113
Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir