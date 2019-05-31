Peskov: Putin discusses Syria with Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib province with the country's security council Friday.

CONCERNS ABOUT THE ATTACKS HAVE BEEN VOICED

Putin voiced concern over "the ongoing attacks and shelling by terrorist militants", said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Turning to the S-400 air defense system deal between Russia and Turkey, Peskov reaffirmed that it is being implemented. He said he did not have information on Russia’s alleged refusal to sell the S-400 system to Iran and called on the media to carefully verify such reports.

Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defense systems from the US with no success. Following Ankara’s example, other countries have launched negotiations with Russia on purchasing the S-400 system.