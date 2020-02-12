taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0393
Euro
6.5934
Altın
1566.09
Borsa
120771.49
Gram Altın
304.724
Bitcoin
62041.87

Philippines to officially end security treaty with US

The termination of defense agreement would get effective 180 days after the receipt of the notice of termination from the US government.

AA | 12.02.2020 - 13:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Philippines has officially terminated a security agreement that allows American military planes' and vessels' free entry into the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Salvador Panelo, Philippines’ presidential spokesman, told reporters that the country officially informed the US that it was terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the two countries, according to daily Manila Times.

"WE WILL CONSIDER HOW BEST TO MOVE FORWARD"

Ratified in 1999, the VFA exempts US military personnel from passport and visa regulation when they come for joint exercises and training of troops in the Philippines.

The decision to end the agreement “is a consequence of a series of legislative and executive actions by the US government that bordered on assaulting our sovereignty and disrespecting our judicial system,” said the Philippines presidential spokesman on Tuesday.

Philippines to officially end security treaty with US

Responding to the decision, the US embassy said: “This is a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance. We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests.”

According to Panelo, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte believes his country “cannot forever rely on other countries for the state’s defense and should instead strengthen its own resources for our defenses.”

The US-Philippines alliance began through the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Kuwaiti parlamenter throws US' 'peace plan' into garbage
A top lawmaker said that Trump’s Middle East plan was destined to die and not serving to the peace in the region.
Fitch warns coronavirus to put gas market under stress
While China accounted for 17 percent of gas purchases in the world in 2018, it also accounted for 50 percent of global gas demand growth between 2016 and 2018, according to Fitch.
Venezuela's 'interim president' Guaido returns to country
Juan Guaido was received by his supporters inside the airport upon his return.
EU lawmakers condemns Trump’s so-called peace plan
The US president unveiled the controversial "Deal of the Century," Jan. 28 to end one of the longest-running disputes in the Middle East.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Devlet Bahçeli, klasik otomobilini hediye etti
Devlet Bahçeli, klasik otomobilini hediye etti
165
Esad: Türkiye'ye cevap vereceğiz
Esad: Türkiye'ye cevap vereceğiz
432
ABD'nin barış planını çöpe atan Arap parlamentere linç
ABD'nin barış planını çöpe atan Arap parlamentere linç
143
Defne Samyeli'den Cem Yılmaz açıklaması
Defne Samyeli'den Cem Yılmaz açıklaması
407
DSÖ, koronavirüsün adını koydu, aşının tarihini verdi
DSÖ, koronavirüsün adını koydu, aşının tarihini verdi
74
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Esad'a son uyarı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Esad'a son uyarı
392
Adalet Bakanı'ndan Kadir Şeker açıklaması
Adalet Bakanı'ndan Kadir Şeker açıklaması
240
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir