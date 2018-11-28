taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2515
Euro
5.9268
Altın
1213.17
Borsa
94191.87
Gram Altın
205.097

Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

Stolen pieces of the ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic, one of the most famous artifacts unearthed in the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep, arrived in Turkey aboard a Turkish Airlines (THY) flight yesterday.

AA | 28.11.2018 - 10:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

Missing pieces of the famous 'Gypsy Girl' mosaic arrived in Turkey from the US on Tuesday via Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

12 PIECES WERE SENT BACK

Under a protocol signed this May by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and Bowling Green State University in the US, 12 pieces of the Roman-era mosaic were sent back to Turkey from an airport in Chicago, Illinois.

Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

The pieces landed at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul to be taken to the southeastern Gaziantep province via another plane, but they are expected to reach the city early Wednesday, as some flights were canceled due to fog at Gaziantep Airport.

Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

According to reports, the pieces will be temporarily exhibited in a special case at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep. Later, they will be restored to their original place among the larger mosaic, famed for the ancient girl's haunting eyes.

Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

‘Gypsy Girl’ was discovered in the early 1960s during unauthorized excavations in the ancient Roman town of Zeugma, and the parts were smuggled abroad.

Pieces of ‘Gypsy Girl' mosaic returned home

Years later, the pieces turned up on exhibit at Bowling Green State University, after the university bought the mosaics for $35,000.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

Almanya'da akaryakıt krizi

107
Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

Ahmet Türk adaylığa açık kapı bıraktı

64
Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

Yunanistan, yine provokasyon peşinde

196
Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

Hayatını kurtaran doktorla 20 yıl sonra tanıştı

30
Yeşim Erbil: Abim bunu öğrendiğinde çok üzülecek

Yeşim Erbil: Abim bunu öğrendiğinde çok üzülecek

30
Dünya Satranç Şampiyonası'nda bitmeyen mücadele

Dünya Satranç Şampiyonası'nda bitmeyen mücadele

16
Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

Akdeniz'de enerji fırsatçılığı

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir