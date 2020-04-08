taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.768
Euro
7.3725
Altın
1647.09
Borsa
92959.72
Gram Altın
358.784
Bitcoin
49150.25

PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

A roadside bomb planted by PKK terrorists hits vehicle carrying forest workers in Turkey's Diyarbakır province.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

At least five villagers were martyred in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday by the terrorist YPG/PKK, said the local governorship.

SECURITY FORCES LAUNCHED OPERATION IN THE AREA

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group hit a vehicle carrying forest workers in the rural town of Gulec in the Kulp district, said the Diyarbakir Governor’s Office in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack.

PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

In the wake of the attack, several gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the region.

PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey sends medical aid to Balkans to fight virus
A Turkish military aircraft departed from the capital Ankara early Wednesday to carry aid to the Balkan countries to help them fight the outbreak.
Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility
A new device developed to monitor the isolation of cases.
Turkish Finance Minister announces cash aid
Berat Albayrak said that 4.4 million low-income families will benefit from the new cash aid.
Turkey confirms coronavirus deaths rises to 725
So far, a total of 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, health minister Fahrettin Koca said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
Polise hakaret eden yarbaya soruşturma açıldı
811
Ece Erken, ev sahibi ile yazışmasını paylaştı
Ece Erken, ev sahibi ile yazışmasını paylaştı
339
Bolu'da kapalı caddeye maskesiz giren 8 kişiye ceza
Bolu'da kapalı caddeye maskesiz giren 8 kişiye ceza
303
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lı teröristler köylülere saldırdı: 5 şehit
370
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
201
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
Ali Erbaş'a koronadan ölen sağlık çalışanlarının statüsü soruldu
375
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
239
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir