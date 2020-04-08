PKK attack martyrs civilians in Turkey's Diyarbakır

At least five villagers were martyred in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday by the terrorist YPG/PKK, said the local governorship.

SECURITY FORCES LAUNCHED OPERATION IN THE AREA

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group hit a vehicle carrying forest workers in the rural town of Gulec in the Kulp district, said the Diyarbakir Governor’s Office in a statement.

Security forces have launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack.

In the wake of the attack, several gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the region.